Muggy & warm again today -- tracking possible severe storms

WSIL (Carterville) -- The pattern of late June -like weather is continuing with highs in the 80s again across the board. Dewpoints aren't much lower, making for an uncomfortably humid day.
Pop up storms continue to be a concern today with the Storm Prediction Center including us in their Slight (2 out of 5) risk for Jefferson, Franklin, Jackson, Perry and Williamson County, Illinois. The rest of Southern Illinois, northern most SEMO, and northern most Western Kentucky are blanketed in the Marginal (1 out of 5) risk.
Rain chances stick with us throughout the evening, but widespread showers aren't expected so not worth cancelling any plans. Just be sure to be weather aware. Lows tonight are fairly mild only falling into the mid 60s. Some showers, thunder and patchy fog are all possible overnight.
Tomorrow may be a good day to celebrate mom indoors. Rain chances stay with us, along with another chance for severe storms thanks to a passing front. SPC highlights almost the entire region under a Marginal (1 out of 5) threat. Sunday will also be very warm and muggy.
The front leaves a few isolated showers into Monday but conditions should be feeling much better. We're into the 70s throughout the entire next work week.