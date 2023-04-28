 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Much warmer and sunnier afternoon ahead -- tracking rain chances throughout the weekend

  • 0
friday afternoon

WSIL (Carterville) -- After a soggy and chilly past 24 hours, the sunshine is well welcomed. Temperatures are still unseasonably cool but no complaints here with highs in the upper 60s, low 70s. The clouds will continue to clear as the low pressure that crossed our region yesterday continues to push northeast. 

hourly

We stay fairly mild with temperatures only falling into the low 50s after midnight. As soon as the first round of clouds are almost completely cleared, we see more move in from the west ahead of our next system in the early morning hours. 

rain

The rain will stick around for the first half of our Saturday. The good news is we aren't seeing any signs that point to severe weather but a rumble or two of thunder can't be ruled out. Hopefully the rain stays on it's current track of leaving the region quickly so we can enjoy a dry second half of the day. 

weekend forecast

A few lingering showers may last into Sunday but it's nothing worth cancelling plans over. The biggest thing to note for the end of the weekend are the much cooler temperatures behind the cold front. 

It shouldn't be a big rain maker with most amounts hitting around a quarter of an inch. 

cool end to april

We'll have a hard time recovering after the front passes with highs to start the work week only in the low 60s. May is trending at least a bit warmer than April so good news for our warm weather lovers. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you