Much warmer and cloudier today -- tracking heavy showers to end the work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- We are seeing a much different pattern than this time last week. Spring-like weather has arrived to the region with highs close to 60 degrees. Clouds have moved in as well ahead of our next rain chance. Strong south winds may gust over 30 miles per hour at times.
Overnight we'll see a system will approach from the southwest. Isolated showers could start as early as this evening but will become more widespread after midnight. A few thunderstorms are also possible but nothing severe.
Some of the rain could be heavy, especially in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. As a front cuts through the area Friday afternoon, temperatures in Illinois and Missouri will begin to drop back into the 40s, while mid 50s remain in Kentucky the Missouri Bootheel.
We'll be ringing in the New Year on a warm but soggy note. Rain chances will stick with us through the weekend. Minor flooding is possible in Illinois and Missouri where a few areas could pick up more than two inches. Good news is if you have plans Saturday night, we should be seeing a quick break in the rain.
Monday is still a day to keep an eye on. Although we have multiple rain chances leading up to it, Monday is the only day with a severe threat. It's still a bit away but the Storm Prediction Center issued a day 5 outlook for almost the entire area with a 15% chance of severe weather.