Much sunnier today, tracking a 'cooler' and sunny week

WSIL (Carterville) -- The end of our weekend looks much different than the start. Lots of blue skies and sunshine are expected this afternoon. With highs in the mid to upper 80s and low humidity, it's a beautiful day for mid July.
It will be a great evening to enjoy dinner on the patio, as we'll stay clear and warm. Overnight lows will drip to the mid 60s.
The work week looks to be fairly 'cool' compared to the heat wave we experienced last week. We'll be somewhere in the upper 80s and lower 90s until the weekend when we see the scorching temperatures return.
Unfortunately a lot of us are still experiencing a drought to some extent. The only chance for rain before this weekend is a very isolated chance Tuesday, with western Kentucky likely being the area to receive any rain.