...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A more widespread frost is expected for
Saturday night into Sunday morning with a few locations dropping
to freezing or possibly below in the typical cold spots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Much cooler today -- tracking chance of frost and freeze this weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- Much cooler outside today thanks to a cold front that came through last night. Temperatures this evening will only climb into the mid 60s. We'll see a few clouds linger into tonight. 

Patchy frost is likely Saturday morning, especially in areas shielded from the wind. A frost advisory is now in place for our northern counties from 1 AM tonight until 9 AM tomorrow morning. If you have mums or sensitive plants, you may want to cover them or bring them in tonight. 

Saturday will have lots of sunshine, but after a cold start, temperatures are likely to only climb into the lower 60s during the afternoon.

Sunday morning will be the coldest. Temperatures in rural areas of southern Illinois may briefly dip below freezing. Widespread frost is likely. 

We'll quickly recover at the start of the work week with temperatures back in the upper 70s. 

