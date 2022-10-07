Much cooler today -- tracking chance of frost and freeze this weekend

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A more widespread frost is expected for Saturday night into Sunday morning with a few locations dropping to freezing or possibly below in the typical cold spots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&