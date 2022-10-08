Much cooler today -- frost advisory in place overnight

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's much cooler outside today with highs only climbing into the mid 60s, well below our 'normal' high. Even with all of the sunshine, it's still chilly out there with a breeze out of the northwest.
Tonight we have a frost advisory for almost our entire region as temperatures will be dropping into the low 30s with some of us possibly hitting 29 degrees. It's almost 20 degrees below our typical low for this time of the year.
Frost could easily kill any of your sensitive plants so now is the best time to take care of them.
Tomorrow afternoon will be a bit warmer as we return to the 70s. The chill of this weekend should be short lived with most of next week being in the 70s or even the 80s. A high pressure has moved into the area and will keep us clear until next week so expected lots of sunshine the next few days.
We're keeping an eye on possibly some showers and storms returning midweek as a cold front moves through.