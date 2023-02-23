Much cooler Friday, warmer by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another nice day across the area, with more warm temperatures. Afternoon temperatures climbed into the 60s and 70s. A cold front moved through the region and the cooler air will settle in overnight.
By early Friday morning temperatures will be back into the upper 20s, with highs only rising into the 40s. It'll be a dry but mostly cloudy day.
The warm weather returns in time for the weekend. High temperatures will climb back into the 50s. However, a few weak disturbances will bring the chance for a few light showers both Saturday and Sunday.
Our next chance for widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder will move in by next Monday.
Overall, the forecast remains very warm and spring-like.