Much colder today with a few flurries possible -- even colder later this week & next

WSIL (Carterville) -- Thanks to a cold front that recently passed through, temperatures are much colder today with highs in low 40s. Overcast skies are also sticking around. Winds will be breezy from the southwest with gusts near 20 miles per hour possible.
Thanks to a low pressure off to our north and a dropping cold front, we may see a few flurries make their way into our northern most counties this evening. No impacts or accumulations are expected. Overnight temperatures will be pretty chilly in the 20s.
Still keeping an eye on the pattern headed here for the end of the week. An Arctic Blast will make it's way south as a trough digs in the central US. The much colder air will arrive Friday and into the weekend. Then even colder air with highs in the teens is expected in our 10 day forecast.