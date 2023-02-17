Much colder today -- warmth returns for the weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- This afternoon is a shock to the system with temperatures much lower than this time yesterday. We're staying below our 'normal' high of upper 40s with temperatures only climbing into the upper 30s, low 40s.
Clear skies will stay with us overnight as we see winds shift from the North to the South. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s.
We have a warmer weekend ahead of us as we return to unseasonably warm with highs near 50 tomorrow and 60 Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans just be prepared for breezy conditions tomorrow and winds Sunday.
Another southern track storm system will roll out of the Plains by the middle of next week. This will send another surge of moisture into our region, especially by Wednesday.