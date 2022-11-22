Mt. Vernon's Good Samaritan Hospital President leaving

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- After serving for several years as President of Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Jeremy Bradford is leaving.
Bradford is leaving southern Illinois to become the President and CEO of CalvertHealth in Maryland.
Jeremy began his career with SSM Health as Region Vice President of Operations and transitioned into his role as President in early 2019.
“Jeremy Bradford has been a true partner and asset to the SSM Health and
communities we serve throughout Southern Illinois, and we wish he and his
family the very best in this next phase of their journey.” States Michael
Baumgartner, SSM Health Illinois Regional President.
Jeremy’s last day will be Friday, December 23, 2022. Michael Baumgartner,
current SSM Health Illinois Regional President will assume the role of President of Good Samaritan Hospital.