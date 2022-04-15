Mt. Vernon woman's body found inside burning vehicle in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Authorities say a Mt. Vernon woman's body was found inside a burning vehicle in Washington County.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a burning vehicle was discovered at the St. Michael's Cemetery (near Radom) around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. They determined one person was dead inside the vehicle.
The fire had been called in by a neighbor of the cemetery who had seen the flames.
The Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger used dental records to identify the body as 75-year-old Genevieve Barciszewki of Mt. Vernon. An autopsy was conducted in O'Fallon on Thursday, but the cause of death is still pending.
The death is still under investigation by the Washington County Coroner, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office.