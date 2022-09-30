Mt. Vernon wins thriller against Carbondale 42-35

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Mount Vernon Rams hit the road to play the Terriers during Carbondale's senior and homecoming night in a week six Friday night football matchup.
The Rams would strike first, as quarterback Payton McMillen finds Fisher Davis in the endzone. Mt. Vernon would go up early, 7-0.
The Rams would hit a stroke of luck on the ensuing kickoff when the ball bounced right back to Mt. Vernon, and the Rams recovered the loose ball.
The Rams would not throw away their luck. Rams' running back Anthony Lash takes the handoff and scores from the six-yard line, pushing Mt. Vernon's lead to 14-0.
It was all Rams in the first half. Mt. Vernon's Jazin Moore takes the handoff on the first play of the second quarter and scores from 28-yards out. Rams 21, Terriers nothing.
Despite the Rams' dominance in the first half, the Terriers would mount a fierce comeback, coming within a few points of taking the lead. Mt. Vernon would seal the game with a spectacular 99-yard kick return for a touchdown, and the Carbondale Terriers would lose in a heartbreaker to the Mt. Vernon Rams, 42-35.