Mt. Vernon wins in shootout against Althoff Catholic 68-41

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- The Mt. Vernon Rams hosted the Althoff Catholic Crusaders in a week four Friday night football matchup.
After the Rams took an early lead, the Crusaders would be quick to strike back. Crusaders' QB Braylon Grayson hands off to running back Antwan Strong, who bursts through the line into the open field and scores on the play, cutting deep into the lead 7-6.
Mt. Vernon would prove they were up to the challenge. Rams' running back Ethan Rivera took the handoff and matches the explosiveness of Strong, who takes the long run in for a TD. Rams punch back, 13-6.
Rivera would channel his school's mascot and again take the handoff, galloping through the Althoff Catholic defense, scoring on an 80-yard run.
The scoring frenzy could not be stopped. Still in the second quarter, Rams running back Anthony Lash Jr. takes the pitch handoff and adds another score to Mount Vernon's total, going up 27-20 on the Crusaders.
This game would be a full-on shootout, and the Mount Vernon Rams would win the draw against the Althoff Catholic Crusaders, 68-41