Mt. Vernon to reveal free fitness court this Friday

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, the National Fitness Campaign, and the city of Mt. Vernon have agreed to bring a free outdoor Fitness Court to the city.
A Fitness Court lets participants use their own body weight to complete a workout using seven exercise stations. The workouts were created with people over the age of 14 in mind. People can also download the Fitness Court App, which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket.
City Manager Mary Ellen Bechtel spoke about the new facility, stating "“We are pleased to be able to bring this addition to Lincoln Park, just south of the Aquatic Zoo. It will provide an opportunity for everyone to have a unique workout experience and promote a healthy lifestyle for our community.”
Individuals can attend the opening ceremony on Friday, July 15 between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, you can visit the event's Facebook page here.