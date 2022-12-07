Mt. Vernon to remove unsafe equipment, redevelop Optimist Park

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon leaders have determined the playground equipment at Optimist Park is unsafe and will be making changes.
There are multiple locations on the platform where the rubber coating has worn off, exposing the metal surface. This has caused parts to rust and weaken walking areas. The slides also have holes in them.
Due to the issues, city staff will be disassembling the equipment. The replacement will be addressed in the FY 2023-2024 budget, with a new structure to be ordered and constructed next summer/fall.
The city is also looking at other issues at the park. The current location of the playground, swings, benches and basketball court all sit in a low area and are subject to flooding. The skatepark has also been taken over by graffiti.
Leaders came up with a redevelopment plan to address the concerns. The improvements would demolish the skatepark and relocate the playground equipment, swings, benches and basketball court to the eastside, where the skatepark currently sits.
The west side of the park would then become a more naturalized area with green space where the playground equipment currently sits. The Jefferson County Soil and Water Department plans to donate pollinator seed. This would be planted near the creek.
Any questions, comments or concerns can be directed to Nathan McKenna, Assistant City Manager. He can be reached by email at nathan.mckenna@mtvernon.com or by phone at 618-242-6802.