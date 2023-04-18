Mt. Vernon teacher recognized for excellence

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. -- A local teacher has been awarded as an excellent educator in Mt. Vernon on Monday.
Mt. Vernon teacher, Monica Maxey, received the recognition after she was recommended for the award by supervisors.
Maxey has been a special education teacher at Summersville Grade School for a total of 24 years.
She worked with many students and fellow educators over the years and kept detailed records of progress her students made.
Only 30 teachers in the country received this recognition, and Maxey is the only educator to be recognized in the state of Illinois.
"I don't look at deficits as a negative thing. That gives me my basis of where I start working and where I can come in and teach good strategies, and not just for reading and math, but also emotionally," Maxey said. "I spend a huge part of my day really working with students on learning how to regulate their emotions teaching them how to express their emotions. And so that has taken so many years of experience."
Maxey said so many of her fellow Summersville teachers, as well as the students deserve recognition. Summersville has ranked in the top 10% of grade schools in the state.