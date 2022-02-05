Mt. Vernon Police rescue children taken from Kentucky, arrest man for murder

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A man is now in custody for murder and unlawful imprisonment after police stopped a fight.
On Friday February 4th, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Mt. Vernon Police officers responded to a fight in progress at the Mach 1 gas station.
Officers were able to separate the two men involved, but one refused to cooperate with officers and began resisting commands leading to his arrest.
Officers began investigating the learned the vehicle the man was driving was part of an Amber Alert issued out of Kentucky. The suspect was then identified as Richard Gray, of Bardstown, Kentucky, and endangered children were believed to be traveling in the vehicle.
Gray initially lied about his identity, but officers determined his real name and learned he had a warrant for his arrest for first degree murder and unlawful imprisonment.
During a search of his person, officers located a loaded, stolen handgun. The children were located safe in the vehicle and taken to Mt. Vernon Police Department. The Division of Children and Family Services responded to the police department to help return the children to family.
Detectives from the Bardstown Police Department traveled to Mt Vernon where detectives from the Mt Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County States Attorney's Office assisted them with the investigation.
In addition to the charges from Kentucky, charges against Gray for Resisting / Obstructing Arrest, Obstructing Identification, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Criminal Damage to Property and Aggravated Battery are pending in Jefferson County.
Gray has been incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center.