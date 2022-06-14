Mt. Vernon Police give warning about 'Orbeez' guns

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Mt Vernon Police Department has recently handled several incidents involving Orbeez guns.
These incidents usually involve teenagers shooting at other people, sometimes striking them.
Known as water pellet guns, gel blasters or splatter-ball guns, the toys shoot water beads sold under various brand names, the most common of which being Orbeez. Orbeez are a super absorbent polymer. When dry, they are small but can grow to 100 to 300 times their original size when soaked in water.
In a post on Facebook the police department cited city ordinances.
"The discharging of projectiles within the city limits of Mt Vernon is prohibited by City Ordinance (Section 12.8-B). However, if the guns are being used to threaten people, shoot at people, damage property, or shoot people, the offender could face criminal charges ranging from misdemeanor Assault to felony charges of Aggravated Battery."
The police department said any Orbeez guns used in commission of any offense will be seized as evidence.
While the guns are legally purchased in store, the department said, " the use of them should be in compliance with the laws as strict enforcement measures will be taken if they are used illegally."