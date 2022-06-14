 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 106 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.  This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Mt. Vernon Police give warning about 'Orbeez' guns

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Mt Vernon Police Department has recently handled several incidents involving Orbeez guns.

These incidents usually involve teenagers shooting at other people, sometimes striking them. 

Known as water pellet guns, gel blasters or splatter-ball guns, the toys shoot water beads sold under various brand names, the most common of which being Orbeez. Orbeez are a super absorbent polymer. When dry, they are small but can grow to 100 to 300 times their original size when soaked in water.

In a post on Facebook the police department cited city ordinances.

"The discharging of projectiles within the city limits of Mt Vernon is prohibited by City Ordinance (Section 12.8-B). However, if the guns are being used to threaten people, shoot at people, damage property, or shoot people, the offender could face criminal charges ranging from misdemeanor Assault to felony charges of Aggravated Battery."

The police department said any Orbeez guns used in commission of any offense will be seized as evidence. 

While the guns are legally purchased in store, the department said, " the use of them should be in compliance with the laws as strict enforcement measures will be taken if they are used illegally."

