Mt. Vernon police arrest one after two teens were found to be in possession of guns

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon police responded to two incidents involving juveniles with guns Friday.
Information on the two incidents comes from a Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook post.
Authorities first received a report of a youth with a gun in the area of Farmhouse Bakery, across from Casey Junior High in Mt. Vernon. Police that reported to the scene were not able to contact the teen in the bakery. Schools in the surrounding area were informed of the threat.
After an investigation, officers determined the youth may be located at a home in the Summersville area. Contact was made with the suspect when police arrived at the residence. The suspect, a 14-year-old male, was taken into custody a charge of Theft of a Firearm.
Police responded to the Oakland Education Center later that morning when a teen admitted they had a gun. Police reported to the scene and spoke with the suspect. The education center was locked down when staff learned of the teen's possession of a gun. The gun was not located.
Both incidents are actively being investigated. They are not believed to be connected at this time.