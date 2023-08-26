 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mt. Vernon police arrest one after two teens were found to be in possession of guns

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon police responded to two incidents involving juveniles with guns Friday.

Information on the two incidents comes from a Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook post.

Authorities first received a report of a youth with a gun in the area of Farmhouse Bakery, across from Casey Junior High in Mt. Vernon. Police that reported to the scene were not able to contact the teen in the bakery. Schools in the surrounding area were informed of the threat.

After an investigation, officers determined the youth may be located at a home in the Summersville area. Contact was made with the suspect when  police arrived at the residence. The suspect, a 14-year-old male, was taken into custody a charge of Theft of a Firearm.

Police responded to the Oakland Education Center later that morning when a teen admitted they had a gun. Police reported to the scene and spoke with the suspect. The education center was locked down when staff learned of the teen's possession of a gun. The gun was not located.

Both incidents are actively being investigated. They are not believed to be connected at this time.

