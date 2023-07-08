Mt. Vernon Opens New State Of The Art Police Station During A Dedication Ceremony

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) - After years of planning, the Mt. Vernon Police Department has a new police station to call home.
"This is by far, mine and the council's greatest accomplishments," said Lewis
That’s how much the new police station means to Mt. Vernon Mayor John Lewis.
“This is a state-of-the-art facility. Nothing in Southern Illinois compares to this right now,” said Lewis.
This version took about two years to plan and build, but as Mayor Lewis says – a new police station has been in the works for nearly 20 years.
And for a former law enforcement officer, the new station is a welcoming site.
“It’s not imaginable the amount of work and man hours that went into this,” said Lewis.
A dedication ceremony was held Friday afternoon. Around 100 people attended – hearing from several who were instrumental in getting the station built with many commending the city’s efforts.
“There is no stone unturned with how they designed this place for the next 40-50 years.” said state representative Dave Severin.
And that design isn’t by accident. In fact, Police Chief Trent Page says building the station from the ground up was one of the most challenging things he’s professionally done.
“We thought we could compare our department with some of the other departments and figure out where we were lacking, and we were lacking everywhere,” said Page.
So the team at Mt. Vernon got to work and Mayor Lewis says the new station is even better than he could have imagined.
“I can’t believe we’ve finally gotten here,” said Lewis. It’s been so many years of working and trying to figure out where to put it, and how to build it, and it’s finally open.
And according to Mayor Lewis, Mt. Vernon now has a police station they can all be proud of.
“I hope the public realizes how dedicated these men and women are in uniform [and] how much they do for the community,” said Lewis.