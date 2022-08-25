Mt. Vernon Officers get Active Shooter Training

MT. VERNON (WSIL) - It's a scenario an officer must train for, but hopes they never experience, an active shooter in a school. But as it continues to happen across the country, training for it has now become a necessity. On Thursday, some Mt. Vernon officers got a refresher on the fundamentals.
Thursday's training wasn't about bullets, it was about basics. At the foundation, proper formations, communication, best practice for entering a classroom.
"Fundamentals are the base of everything," explained Mt. Vernon Detective, Bob Kane. "And once you learn something and make that the basic, then you build on it."
Kane said all the officers on hand for Thursday's refresher have already done their 16 hours of mandatory active shooter training.
"This is so important that we do it a minimum of once a year," Kane said. "Frequently, we will do this as a squad, or as the SWAT Team, 2 or 3 times a year, on top of that once a year."
Kane said, it's particularly important for patrol officers to have mini-sessions like this because, more often than not, they're first on the scene.
"They're already responding to that threat, and they're the ones who are going to be going in first," Kane said. "So, we have to make sure they are as trained as they can possibly be, both mentally and physically, for that task. It's going to be them."
Kane said part of that training includes being prepared to move in if shots are fired.
"Get there, and I mean now. If you keep that mentality, there's nothing that's going to keep you out of a doorway, there's nothing that's going to keep you out of a room, there's nothing stopping you from going where you know you're going to get shot," said Kane.
Because, as Kane noted, in a situation like that, every single second counts. Another reason why Kane helps train officers from across the entire area.
"Because the reality is," he explained, "if something were to happen, any cop within any kind of area is coming to help. We're coming to help. And we all need to be trained the same way, so that we're doing the same thing, and we're getting the work done that needs to be done quickly."