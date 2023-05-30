Mt. Vernon offers free Consumer Fireworks Training

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- The Mt. Vernon Fire Department will offer a free, online Consumer Fireworks Training for anyone who would like to get their fireworks training certification card.
That certification is required to buy, have or display fireworks in Illinois. The course will also go over ordinances in the city of Mt. Vernon and how to safely handle and display consumer fireworks.
There is a test at the end of the course. You must pass with a 100% on the safety questions and at least an 80% on the knowledge of fireworks.
If you're interested in the course you can reach out to Lt. Aaron Shook by calling the office at (618) 242-6835 or by emailing aaron.shook@mtvernon.com.
You must be at least 18 years old and have a valid ID.
Once you sign up for the course you'll receive an email with links to informational videos and you must watch and complete all of them.
If you plan to set off a fireworks display in Mt. Vernon you must contact Lt. Shook and go through the proper protocols.