Mt. Vernon Memorial Gardens honored for 75th anniversary

WOODLAWN (WSIL) - A local cemetery was honored for it's 75th anniversary on Thursday. The event was also held to recognize the family who owns and caretakes the property, and the special work they put into the grounds to honor the 1,200 veterans buried there.
Tucked away in Woodlawn, is the immaculate Mt. Vernon Memorial Cemetery.
Owners and caretakers, the Stanford family, pride themselves on honoring Veterans and have done so for the last 75-years.
State and local dignitaries, along with local officials, read resolutions, while community members gathered in respect.
"This is an amazing family," said Illinois State Representative, Dave Severin. "All that they have done here; the place is amazing."
"So many of our cemeteries aren't cared for and they just fall into disrepair," Illinois State Senator, Terri Bryant said. "This one is, well, I wanted to take my shoes off and walk in the grass. So, I did for a minute. It's just a special family."
Lieutenant Colonel, Samantha Stanford, represented the family at the ceremony. She said the community is always supportive of the grounds, but she's honored by the outpouring.
"Definitely humbling and definitely honored that so different groups and different people and elected representatives were able to come out and do that, especially for my parents," Standford said.
And, as a member of military intelligence and the Army Reserves, the overwhelming continued support for veterans, such as Veterans Day or Wreaths Across America held at the grounds, touches her heart.
"For me its awesome, it's humbling," she explained. "Because as a veteran, you get that, I won't say tingling feeling... but a feeling about it because its honoring those who came before you, but also the number of veterans who come out and help and volunteer." Standford continued, "Just seeing that comradery that still comes together, even if they're not in the service anymore, they still want to come out and help and honor other veterans. It's a really really good experience for me as well."