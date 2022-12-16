Mt. Vernon man receives 152 years for possessing child pornography

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A Jefferson County man will spend the rest of his life in prison for child porn.
Zachary E. Terry, 26, was sentenced to 152 years in prison for reproduction of child pornography.
In May an investigation into Terry's suspected criminal activity began after he was arrested on May 5, 2022 for aggravated domestic battery.
While he was in jail, acquaintances of Terry turned over electronic equipment containing suspected child pornography. Multiple search warrants were executed and evidence recovered.
Terry was charged with multiple counts of child pornography possession as a result.