Mt. Vernon man arrested for making bomb threats to local businesses

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Mt. Vernon man is now in custody for making threats to local businesses.
On Tuesday, Raymond Neely, 21 of Mt. Vernon, was arrested on aggravated disorderly conduct making false bomb threats.
According to Mt. Vernon Police, multiple bomb threats were made to Continental Tire, Walmart and Dollar Tree over the past month.
Continental released a statement on Monday offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and saying they had increased security measures to keep employees safe.