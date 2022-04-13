 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 121 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               PERRY
PULASKI               UNION                 WILLIAMSON

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU,
CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, DONIPHAN, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MARBLE HILL, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID,
PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SIKESTON,
VAN BUREN, VIENNA, AND WEST FRANKFORT.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong south winds will be expected
even away from any shower and thunderstorm activity that will
be occurring today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Mt. Vernon man arrested for making bomb threats to local businesses

Raymond Neely

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Mt. Vernon man is now in custody for making threats to local businesses. 

On Tuesday, Raymond Neely, 21 of Mt. Vernon, was arrested on aggravated disorderly conduct making false bomb threats.

According to Mt. Vernon Police, multiple bomb threats were made to Continental Tire, Walmart and Dollar Tree over the past month. 

Continental released a statement on Monday offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and saying they had increased security measures to keep employees safe. 

