Mt. Vernon man arrested for child pornography

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Jefferson County man has been arrested for child pornography.
On May 5, Mt. Vernon Officers responded to 208 S. 2nd Street to investigate a domestic violence complaint. The initial investigation determined the crime took place earlier the same day at 606 Jordan Avenue.
As a result of the investigation, officers arrested 26-year-old Zachary E. Terry for aggravated domestic battery. This charge revoked his probation and bond was set at $25,000.
His arrested led to other evidence being recovered involving the possible possession of child pornography. Officers requested help from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Evidence was collected and examined.
On May 18, while still in custody, Terry was also charged with possession/reproduction of child pornography, victim under 13.
His bond in the second case is to be set by a judge.