Mt. Vernon man arrested for child pornography

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Mt. Vernon man is now in custody for child pornography.
On August 17, 2022 the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a tip of suspected child pornography. The investigation led to multiple search warrants, including one for the suspect's residence.
A search warrant was served and evidence collected, which led to the arrest of 23-year-old Own R. Capogreco. He is charged with 5 counts of possession of child pornography (victim under 13).
Bond was set at $100,000 and he is currently in the Jefferson County Jail.