Mt. Vernon man accused of arson arrested

(WSIL) -- A Mt. Vernon man wanted in connection with an apartment complex fire in early July has been arrested.
Mt. Vernon Police say 40 year old Troy Davis was taken into custody on Tuesday July 19 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Police say Davis was wanted in connection to the early morning fire at an apartment complex at 2020 Broadway on Friday July, 8.
Mt. Vernon Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office along with Mt. Vernon Police investigated the fire.
Investigators found that the fire was intentionally set.
Davis is charged with aggravated arson and bond is set at $500,000.
Currently, Davis is being held in Indiana on a domestic battery warrant pending extradition back to Illinois.