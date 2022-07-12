Mt. Vernon hospital receives Silver Performance Achievement Award

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- The American College of Cardiology National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) has recognized SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital with the Silver Performance Achievement Award.
Good Samaritan Hospital received the honor for their higher standard of care and success when assisting patients who have had a heart attack. As a result of the hospital's premium care, it will be featured in the special U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" guidebook.
“The award affirms our commitment and efforts to provide the best possible care for patients who are having a heart attack,” stated Good Samaritan Hospital's Regional Medical Director of Cardiovascular Services Walter Parham. “By following the registry’s guidance, we continue to develop best practices and efficiencies based on the current clinical guideline recommendations.”