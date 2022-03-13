Mt. Vernon High School's Roborams to reveal latest robotics project on March 14

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon High School's robotics team, known as the Roborams, will be revealing their latest project this Monday on a day the school named Robot Reveal Day.
Officials from the school claim the project is the culmination of several hours of work that began in January.
The event will take place on Monday, March 14, and it will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and from 5:45 to 6 p.m. at the high school's D building.
The Roborams plan to take the mysterious project to a robotics competition in Tallahassee, Florida, at some point after its reveal.