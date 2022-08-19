Mt. Vernon Constructs A State of the Art Police Department

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wayne, southeastern Jefferson, northwestern Williamson, Franklin and Hamilton Counties through 130 AM CDT... At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wayne City to near Royalton. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Wayne City and Zeigler around 110 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Fairfield, West Frankfort, and Thompsonville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH