Mt. Vernon Constructs A State of the Art Police Department

MT. VERNON (WSIL) - Mount Vernon is building a new $11-million Police Department. They say their current department falls short in areas necessary for the force to excel at their job.
It's nearly 80 years old, in a former life it was a car dealership, and Police Chief Trent Page said, the current Police Department is crowded, outdated and truly no longer serves its purpose.
"There's just so many different ways that this building does not meet our needs," Page said, "or the needs of the public who come in here requesting police services."
Chief Page gave WSIL a brief tour to hit the highlights. One small dark room is dispatch, down a long, narrow hallway houses the investigators offices, a singular interview room and up a flight of stairs, the room used for roll-call, briefings and if needed an emergency operations center.
"We had one of our councilmembers who did a walkthrough to check the building out," Page explained, "and he compared it to what used to be a house and someone's tried to make it into apartments - and used up every spot they could to make apartments."
Mayor John Lewis said he believes it's the job of municipal government to protect their residents, but its difficult to do with antiquated facilities and resources.
"We've got to have a facility that gives our men and women the tools they need today, Lewis said, "to be respected, professional and take care of our citizens."
And, Lewis says, with the refinancing of bonds, ARPA funds and financial support contributed by Congressman Mike Bost, residents won't see a tax hike to help with construction.
"Essentially, we're able to construct this new facility without any added expense and no taxes being raised in any way for the taxpayers of Mt. Vernon," Lewis explained.
Assistant City Manager, Nathan McKenna said, each specialty will have it's own dedicated area , a training room, a larger dispatch, on property the City already owned at Veterans Park.
"So we wouldn't have the added expense of going out and purchasing property," said McKenna. "So we could take what would have used to purchase property and instead use it toward the construction of the building."
McKenna said, if the project stays on track, it is set to be complete in May of 2023.
There's also been concern from folks about a popular walking path. It was cut off by the station construction. Officials say that path WILL be replaced, and even improved.