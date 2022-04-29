Mt. Vernon breaks ground on new police station

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon will soon have a new police station. Friday the City of Mt. Vernon broke ground on a new facility.
The new facility will be a big change from the current police station, which is more than 50-years-old.
City leaders say the current station lacks the capacity for needed upgrades.
The new station will be build at the corner of 27th and Logan Street, at Veterans Park.
Mayor John Lewis says it will be a place the community can be proud of.
"That's a big thing in policing, is working with a community and having people in the community want to come to your facility. Every time I come by this location I envision this new state-of-the-art police facility in this community." said Mayor Lewis.
The estimated cost of the building is $11.5 million and is scheduled to open in May of 2023.