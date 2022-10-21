 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONTINUES...

No appreciable rain chances are forecast until early next week, so
moderate to severe drought conditions will continue to worsen.
Strengthening winds will offer increasingly breezy and at times
gusty conditions, which will offset an expected slight uptick in
overall relative humidity. This combination offers to keep a
heightened fire danger for the region through the weekend.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would grow quickly in this environment.

Mt. Vernon beats Mt. Caramel 34-33 in double overtime thriller

  • Updated
  • 0
Mt Vernon football

MOUNT CARAMEL, IL (WSIL) -- The playoff-bound Mt. Vernon Rams closed their regular season against the Mt. Caramel Golden Aces in a week nine Friday night football matchup.

The Rams' spirits were high as they received the opening kickoff; they were quickly dampened, however, when Mylan Nettles fumbled a great kickoff return and Mt. Caramel recovered.

The Golden Aces played a great hand early, as Asher Kight scored on 12-yard run to capitalize on the Ram turnover. After a blocked extra point, Mt. Caramel lead 6-0.

The Rams suffered an early blow, but the team would bounce back. Mt. Vernon moved the ball down the field quickly, and Ethan Rivera scored from three yards out to give the Rams the slight edge early 7-6.

The Rams' defense picked up their play after the touchdown, as the club stops the Golden Aces on fourth down, giving the ball back to the Mt. Vernon offense.

Ethan Rivera would take advantage of the fourth-down stop with a 51-yard touchdown run, pushing the Rams' lead to 13-6 going into halftime.

The game was tight going into half, and it would turn into a thriller late. Both teams had to battle through two overtimes to decide a victor, and the Mt. Vernon Rams would come out on top, beating the Mt. Caramel Golden Aces 34-33.

