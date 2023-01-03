Mt. Vernon arrest 1, seek 3 others in shooting incident on NYE

MT. VERNON, IL, (WSIL) – Police are investigating an incident where multiple individuals were involved in a shots fired near an apartment complex on the night of New Year’s Eve.
Mt. Vernon Police Detective Captain Vic Koontz said officers responded to a shots fired call after 8 p.m. on the 1100 block of Maple Street in Mount Vernon.
Koontz said there were three individuals walking through a parking lot. One person then fired shots in the direction of the apartment facility.
Officers learned a tenant from the complex then came outside and fired shots in return.
Police arrested Kreed Bumpus, 19, for a felon in possession of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. He is lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.
Koontz said they are still seeking the three individuals that are responsible for the initial shots fired call.
One of the three individuals is described as a young white male, dressed in a dark sweatshirt and dark pants. The second is a young black male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light colored jeans with white shoes and carrying a backpack. The third individual is a young white male wearing a dark shirt, light colored sweatpants, and dark shoes.
If anyone has any information about this incident to call the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131 of Jefferson County Crimestoppers at 618-242-8477.