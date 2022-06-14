Mt. Vernon adding Fitness Court at Lincoln Park

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The City of Mt. Vernon is adding a new feature to Lincoln Park. The city is adding a Fitness Court.
Mt. Vernon was awarded a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign to support the program and funds from a Blue Cross Blue Shield grant. The city is also throwing in funds to make the project possible.
The new Fitness Court® at Lincoln Park is an open-air wellness center that allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout.
New users can also download the free Fitness Court app that transforms the outdoor gym into a digitally supported "wellness ecosystem." The Fitness Court App, entitled “Fitness Court”, is available for iOS and Android.
National Fitness Campaign developed the trademarked seven-station system in 2012 hoping to inspire municipalities to transform public spaces into community fitness hubs.