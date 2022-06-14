 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 106 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.  This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Mt. Vernon adding Fitness Court at Lincoln Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Mt. Vernon Fitness Court

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The City of Mt. Vernon is adding a new feature to Lincoln Park. The city is adding a Fitness Court.

Mt. Vernon was awarded a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign to support the program and funds from a Blue Cross Blue Shield grant. The city is also throwing in funds to make the project possible.

Mt. Vernon Fitness Court

The new Fitness Court® at Lincoln Park is an open-air wellness center that allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout.

New users can also download the free Fitness Court app that transforms the outdoor gym into a digitally supported "wellness ecosystem." The Fitness Court App, entitled “Fitness Court”, is available for iOS and Android.

National Fitness Campaign developed the trademarked seven-station system in 2012 hoping to inspire municipalities to transform public spaces into community fitness hubs. 