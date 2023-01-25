Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Franklin County, Mo

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- A mountain lion (cougar) was struck by a vehicle in Franklin County, Mo, Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported.
MDC posted on their Facebook page a picture of a mountain lion laying in the road after it was reportedly struck by a vehicle.
Missouri Department of Conservation staff members first got to the scene at 8:30 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Highway T and Old Highway 100, just north of Villa Ridge.
The mountain lion was injured and stunned after the incident. It later ran away from the scene.
Conservation agents then searched for the animal throughout the evening hours and again the next morning. However, the mountain lion wasn't found.
"We're encouraging anyone who might see the animal to maintain a safe distance, do not approach it, and report the sighting to MDC or local law enforcement. This is only the third confirmed mountain lion sighting in MDC’s St. Louis Region since 2011," MDC said in a Facebook post.