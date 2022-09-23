Mount Vernon beats Marion 32-20; first win over Marion in 14 years

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The Mt. Vernon Rams traveled to Marion to play the Wildcats on their annual pink-out night on this week five Friday night football matchup.
The Rams were already on the move early in the first quarter, and their momentum would not be stopped on the drive, as running back Ethan Rivera plows into the endzone for the score. Rams lead 6-0 early.
The Wildcats would roar back. Quarterback Evan Nolly tosses a perfect ball to Talon Hance, who easily runs in for the score. Both teams stay deadlocked at 6-all.
Marion would be first to snap the tie. Nolly throws a screen to Tommy Wiseman. His blockers get out in front of him and make a lane for Wiseman to run into the endzone. Marion on top, 12-6.
The Rams prepared for a counter, and Rivera would lead the charge. The running back took the handoff and was gone, galloping 45-yards and crossing the goal line. The Rams stay neck and neck with the Wildcats, 12-12.
The game would be one to remember, particularly for Mt. Vernon fans, as the Rams stun the Marion Wildcats at home. 32-20.
The victory is the Rams' first win over the Wildcats since 2008.