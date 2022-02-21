Mother, infant injured in Kentucky tornadoes die; death toll rises to 80

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear delivered sad news Monday as he announced the death toll from the December tornadoes has risen.
Governor Beshear said the Department of Public Health confirmed the death toll now sits at 80 from the December 10 tornadoes.
A 33-year-old from Mayfield was injured during the storms and died after a significant amount of time in the hospital. The woman was pregnant when the storms hit. The child was born, but died just 6 days later. The infant died a few months ago.
“A really hard loss. Yet another tough toll from the most devastating weather event that we have ever experienced. To their family, I know you’ve already grieved for that infant and now are grieving for her mother. We grieve with you. We care about you," Beshear said.