Mostly dry to end the week, rain returns this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered showers are moving through the region this afternoon. While no severe weather is expected, a few rumbles of thunder and lightning are possible. Rain will linger into the evening and overnight, before clearing early Friday morning.
Friday will be a mostly dry day, with mild temperatures. Highs will stay below average, climbing into the mid to upper 60s.
Our next storm system arrives Saturday. A cold front will move through bringing back a few scattered showers. However, it won't be a washout, there should still be plenty of dry time.
An isolated shower or two could linger into Sunday, but Sunday will be the drier of the two days. Cooler air will settle in behind the system, dropping highs back into the low 60s Sunday and Monday.