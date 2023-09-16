Mostly Cloudy and slightly warmer day ahead

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- Today we are tracking slightly warmer temperatures than what most of us have experienced over the past few days.
Lows this morning will be in the upper 50s for most of us, and quickly warm into the mid 60s by mid-morning. By lunch time, most of the region should be experiencing temperatures in the low to mid 70s, before hitting a high today of about 78 to 80 degrees.
We will be experiencing mostly cloudy skies for most of the day. We are expecting more cloud cover over southern Illinois and northern southeastern Missouri. Temperatures may not reach 80, and only linger into the upper 70s. We are tracking slightly less cloud cover in the southern parts of the region. Where we see less cloud cover, temperatures will be warmer.
A weak cold front will move through the area late this afternoon, and into the overnight hours. This will bring an isolated shower chance for tomorrow morning, but we should be done with rainfall by lunchtime.
Tomorrow's highs will be in the mid 70s, with partly cloudy skies tomorrow morning, and then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Once the showers end, Sunday will be a pleasant day to end the weekend.
Looking ahead to the work week, we are tracking another mild, fall-like day for Monday. We are tracking our next warm up to start on Tuesday, and will likely last through most of next week.