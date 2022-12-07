Most popular Christmas song in every state

(WSIL) -- It’s the most wonderful time of the year and you have likely started hearing those catchy Christmas songs in the stores and malls already, but which of these festive earworms is top in your state?
Wildgoose, a growing company in team building activities, analyzed the average Google search volume across November and December of 65 popular Christmas songs in every US state to find out which are the top of everyone’s Christmas playlists.
The analysis found that it was a three-horse race between Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is you”, “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano, and “Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer” by Gene Autry and the Pinafores.
"Rudolph" was the top song in 28 states, including Kentucky and Missouri.
Illinois' favorite song is "All I Want for Christmas is You," which had the most total searches nationwide at 2.3 million.
|Rank
|Christmas song
|Average search volume across Nov/Dec
|1
|All I Want For Christmas Is You
|2,300,500
|2
|Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
|2,011,950
|3
|Feliz Navidad
|1,966,265
|4
|Jingle Bells
|1,693,540
|5
|Frosty The Snowman
|1,180,835
|6
|Jingle Bell Rock
|1,164,845
|7
|Last Christmas
|1,028,985
|8
|12 Days Of Christmas
|959,570
|9
|White Christmas
|895,245
|10
|Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
|798,900
|11
|Silent Night
|731,535
|12
|Carol Of The Bells
|699,955
|13
|Winter Wonderland
|455,070
|14
|Let It Snow
|435,910
|15
|Santa Tell Me
|419,265
|16
|This Christmas
|353,100
|17
|O Holy Night
|345,760
|18
|Deck The Halls
|327,375
|19
|Joy To The World
|309,805
|20
|We Wish You A Merry Christmas
|283,750