Most popular Christmas song in every state

Top Christmas Song
(WSIL) -- It’s the most wonderful time of the year and you have likely started hearing those catchy Christmas songs in the stores and malls already, but which of these festive earworms is top in your state?

Wildgoose, a growing company in team building activities, analyzed the average Google search volume across November and December of 65 popular Christmas songs in every US state to find out which are the top of everyone’s Christmas playlists.

The analysis found that it was a three-horse race between Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is you”, “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano, and “Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer” by Gene Autry and the Pinafores.

"Rudolph" was the top song in 28 states, including Kentucky and Missouri. 

Illinois' favorite song is "All I Want for Christmas is You," which had the most total searches nationwide at 2.3 million.

RankChristmas songAverage search volume across Nov/Dec
1All I Want For Christmas Is You2,300,500
2Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer2,011,950
3Feliz Navidad1,966,265
4Jingle Bells1,693,540
5Frosty The Snowman1,180,835
6Jingle Bell Rock1,164,845
7Last Christmas1,028,985
812 Days Of Christmas959,570
9White Christmas895,245
10Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town798,900
11Silent Night731,535
12Carol Of The Bells699,955
13Winter Wonderland455,070
14Let It Snow435,910
15Santa Tell Me419,265
16This Christmas353,100
17O Holy Night345,760
18Deck The Halls327,375
19Joy To The World309,805
20We Wish You A Merry Christmas283,750

