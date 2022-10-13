Mortgage rates climb, closing in on 7%

 Skip to main content
.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical
fire danger today and again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075,
076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085,
086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093,
094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075,
076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085,
086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093,
094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

* AFFECTED AREA...In southern Illinois...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088,
089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. In southwest Indiana... Fire
weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. In west
Kentucky...Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018,
019, 020, 021, and 022. In southeast Missouri...Fire weather
zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111,
112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25
to 35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Mortgage rates climb, closing in on 7%

Mortgage rates climb, closing in on 7%

Mortgage rates rose again -- moving closer to 7%. Pictured are homes in Morgan Hill, California, on October.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

After taking a breather last week, mortgage rates rose again -- moving even closer to 7%.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.92% in the week ending October 13, up from 6.66% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. It is the highest average rate since April 2002. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.05%.

Mortgage rates have more than doubled in the past year as the Federal Reserve pushed ahead with its unprecedented campaign of hiking interest rates in order to tame soaring inflation. The combination of the central bank's rate hikes, investor's concerns about a recession and mixed economic news has made mortgage rates volatile over the past several months.

"We continue to see a tale of two economies in the data," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. "Strong job and wage growth are keeping consumers' balance sheets positive, while lingering inflation, recession fears and housing affordability are driving housing demand down precipitously."

He said the next several months will undoubtedly be important for the economy and the housing market. Already, home sales are dropping and prices are cooling as well.

The average mortgage rate is based on a survey of conventional home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit, according to Freddie Mac. But many buyers who put down less money up front or have less than perfect credit will pay more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

