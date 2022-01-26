Morning Flurries but warmer afternoon Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Clouds will move back in overnight along with a few snow flurries into Thursday morning.
Clouds will keep us warmer overnight. Low temperatures won't be quite as frigid as this morning, only dipping into the upper teen and low 20s.
A few flurries will be possible throughout the morning but no major impacts are expected. By the afternoon temperatures will back up near normal, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s.
The quiet weather will continue for the remainder of the week but next week the active weather will return.