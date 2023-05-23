More warm temperatures Wednesday, cool down on the way

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It felt a bit more like summer this afternoon. The humidity and temperatures both cranked back up. Temperatures are back in the low to mid 80s, with dewpoints in the 60s.
A few isolated storms have started popping up across the viewing area. A brief heavy downpour and lightning will be the main threats through the evening. Storms will begin to diminish after sunset.
Wednesday will be another warm day, with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will climb back above average, into the mid 80s. An isolated storm can't be ruled out, but the chances remain low.
A front will them usher in very nice weather to end the week. A big break in the humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures in the 70s.
If you have outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, keep an eye on the forecast. There remains some uncertainty in the chance for showers and storms. Right now they look to be isolated at best, but not zero.