More warm temperatures, followed by the chance for rain

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another very warm February day. Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the 60s and 70s, well above average. The nice weather will stick around through the evening and overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s by Tuesday morning.
Dry and mild weather will be around Tuesday, but temperatures will be slightly cooler. Afternoon highs will only climb into the mid to upper 50s, still much warmer than average.
Our next storm system will work its way into the region by Wednesday. A slight chance for showers will stick around throughout the day. However, the best chance will arrive during the afternoon and evening. The severe threat looks to stay just south of the region, but a few rumbles of thunder and lightning are possible.