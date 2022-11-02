More unseasonably warm temperatures for the second half of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a very warm start to November, with temperatures running well above average. Temperatures have climbed back into the 70s, with plenty of sunshine.
Mostly clear skies will continue overnight. Low temperatures Thursday morning will be mild, dipping into the upper 40s.
Thursday and Friday will bring more unseasonably warm temperatures and some sunshine. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s.
Our next storm system will move in by the end of the week, bringing our next chance for rain. Widespread rain is expected Saturday, and possibly late Friday night.
0.5 - 1.0" looks fairly likely Saturday. Rain will exit by Sunday, but mild weather will remain.