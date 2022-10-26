 Skip to main content
More Than $6.8 Million to Support School Safety, Mental Health in Kentucky

(WSIL) -- U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has secured $6.8 million in funding to go toward student safety and mental health.

That money is from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice. It's made possible by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

That act aims to give funding for mental health treatment and school safety while preserving Americans’ constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

In our area, McCracken County Public Schools will get $200,160.

Here's a full list of other schools across the state that will benefit:

Organization

 

Grant Amount

 

Partners for Rural Impact (Leslie County School District)

 

$1,000,000

 

Fayette County Board of Education

 

$1,000,000

 

Wilderness Education Project Corporation (Johnson County Public Schools)

 

$1,000,000

 

West Kentucky Educational Cooperative

 

$999,845

 

Kentucky Educational Development Finance Corporation

 

$989,238

 

Barren County School District

 

$499,800

 

Johnson County Board of Education

 

$375,000

 

McCracken County Public Schools

 

$200,160