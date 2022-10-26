More Than $6.8 Million to Support School Safety, Mental Health in Kentucky

(WSIL) -- U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has secured $6.8 million in funding to go toward student safety and mental health.
That money is from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice. It's made possible by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
That act aims to give funding for mental health treatment and school safety while preserving Americans’ constitutional right to keep and bear arms.
In our area, McCracken County Public Schools will get $200,160.
Here's a full list of other schools across the state that will benefit: