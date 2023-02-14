More than 12,000 Valentines collected for Senator Dale Fowler's "Valentine's for Seniors Card Drive"

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- More than 12,000 Valentine's Day cards were collected and given out to 42 care facilities through Senator Dale Fowler's Valentines For Seniors Card Drive.
Senator Fowler and his team handed them out Friday, February 10. This is the third year Senator Fowler has collected Valentines for local seniors. In a statement he says:
“I want to thank the people of the 59th Senate District for their support in helping me make this year’s card drive a great success,” says Senator Fowler. “It is through their support we made sure valentines were delivered to 42 care facilities throughout the district.”
“My staff and I had a great time going out and hand delivering the Valentines cards, which were handmade by local constituents and organizations who took time to craft each card,” says Senator Fowler. “It was a real joy and pleasure to see the smile on residents’ faces as we handed them a card to let them know they are loved and appreciated on this special day.”