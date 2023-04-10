More sunshine and warm temperatures Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a fantastic start to the week. We saw plenty of sunshine, with above average temperatures. Afternoon temperatures have climbed back into the low 70s.
The remainder of the evening will be nice. Mostly clear skies will continue overnight, with low temperatures dipping into the upper 40s.
A ridge of high pressure will set-up over the region, making for a warm and dry rest of the week. This will keep the sunshine around, with temperatures topping out in the mid 70s each afternoon.
A pattern change doesn't arrive until the end of the week. A few isolated showers return Friday, followed by better rain and storm chances Saturday.