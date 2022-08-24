More sunshine and warm temperatures Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another seasonable day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures this afternoon have climbed back into the mid to upper 80s.
Mostly clear skies will stick around overnight, with lows dipping into the 60s.
Both the temperatures and humidity will continue to climb through the rest of the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will top out in the upper 80s, some areas near 90 degrees.
Very isolated storm chances return Friday through Sunday, most will stay dry. A better rain chance will arrive early next week.